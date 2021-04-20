Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets expands to include “Equipment Trust Certificates”

Equipment Trust Certificates are often collateralized by the equipment it owns and operates. Because the value of the equipment secured by the Equipment Trust Certificates, the ETCs are issued serially so that the amount outstanding decreases each year in line with the depreciating value of the collateral it is secured to.

The ETCs are generally designed to mature long before the equipment backing them wears out, and the Steve Muehler  Commercial Insurance Brokerage generally provides insurance coverage that covers the ETC Holders in the event of accident that causes a complete loss of the secured equipment.

Steve Muehler  Debt Capital Markets works with a number of Trustees that will hold titles as Trustees for the ETC Holders until the time that each ETC Holder has been paid pack, and returns the title of the equipment to the company.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the Private Placement Markets) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services.

