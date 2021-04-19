Uncovering the magic of the Bay with Driftscape

With over 20 South Georgian Bay highlights currently mapped in the Driftscape app, and more to come, locals and visitors of the Bay will now be able to tour, explore and discover the heritage of Collingwood, quaint village of The Blue Mountains and Meaford, sandy shores of Wasaga Beach, rustic charm of Clearview and many other of its hidden gems from the comfort of their fingertips, a game changing approach to tourism – starting April 15th, 2021!

South Georgian Bay Tourism Association wanted an app that was dynamic, user friendly and provided interactive content about all the great things there are to do in our four season destination. Due to changes in travel behaviours, we needed to re-imagine our offerings to travel consumers to those that are more technology-based.



Says Melissa Twist

The app will also enable our member organizations to:

● Create self-guided tours across their local area: Using audio, video and images, South Georgian Bay will soon be able to give their visitors a completely guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, while also helping create a COVID safe experience!



● Deliver valuable and real-time information: In a way that appeals to their visitors and locals the most, while helping them safely and conveniently plan their trip – even if on the go!



● Notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.



● Locals can now also couch-surf and discover various places, within and outside the region, with the Driftscape app!

Whats more: with the help of Driftscape apps Augmented Reality mode (available only to iOS users), Offline mode and other unique features, South Georgian Bay Tourism has successfully added an extra edge to our visitor experience.

Addressing the concern of COVID-19 safety practices, Melissa Twist, Tourism Director at the South Georgian Bay, adds that area businesses and sites of interest (where able) have all been extremely diligent in implementing all the prescribed COVID-19 protective measures to ensure the safety of all guests.

COVID Update: Grey & Simcoe County is part of the 28-day Provincial Shutdown beginning April 3, 2021. The public is asked not to travel during this period. Businesses may be closed or offering products and services in another way to local customers. Please call ahead to find out the best suited option for you. In the meantime, to explore the offerings of the county from the comfort and safety of your homes or to plan future trips (for when travel is allowed again) – download the Driftscape app – your local guide.

To bask on the highest point of the Niagara Escarpment, a UNESCO biosphere reserve and a haven for year-round outdoor adventure, discover world-class resorts, food & wine tours, forested trails, picturesque farmlands and more behind Ontario’s four seasons playground, download the Driftscape app from your play/app store, for free, today!

About South Georgian Bay Tourism

South Georgian Bay Tourism is an In-Destination Education Organization (IDEO) whose mandate is to gently nudge and guide visitors within the region to seize their day by discovering unique places, activities, experiences, and people. South Georgian Bay Tourism operates in partnership with the municipalities of Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, Meaford, Wasaga Beach, and Clearview.

For more information or media interviews contact:



Melissa Twist



Director of Regional Tourism



705-445-0774 or melissa ( @ ) southgeorgianbay dot ca

About Driftscape:



Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more contact pooja.chitnis ( @ ) driftscape dot com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – ( @ ) DriftscapeApp | Twitter – ( @ ) DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.

###