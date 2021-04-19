SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, collaborated with IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, offering access to a variety of world-class study programmes.

IU International University of Applied Sciences (IUBH Internationale Hochschule) is a private, state-accredited university of applied sciences in Germany. IU International University of Applied Sciences is also the only German University in the Hotel Schools of Distinction Association. It is a member of the Global Compact networks, such as the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME).The endorsements of the University include top CHE rankings, 5 FIBAA Premium Seals, five stars in the QS University Ranking for Online Learning, and AACSB Ranking.

Working with a global network of over 3,500 corporate partners and over 70,000 students, the collaboration aims to empower the students in making the most of their career potential.

Through this collaboration, students will start with their desired bachelors or masters degree course at SRMUH and complete their journey on-campus in Germany at IUBH. Students will also be eligible for a 10% discount to study at IU International University of Applied Sciences Campus in Germany.

Students can specialize in multiple fields central to business and innovation worldwide, including Marketing, Big Data, Hospitality, Computer Science, and more. It will help students excel in their professional life and expand career horizons globally.

About SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat

SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana has been established under the Haryana Private University Act, 2006 as amended by Act No. 8 of 2013. It is a Private State University established by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology Trust (SRM IST Trust), Chennai.

The University is located in Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Rai, near Delhi. It is well connected with road and rail links. The campus is spread over 47.68 acres of lush green lawn environment located at Sonepat, Haryana, with many topographical features all around.

SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat is a multicultural and truly diversified university, drawing students from diversified socio-economic backgrounds across various states and nations. It shares international collaborations with the top universities across the globe and has strong industrial collaborations with companies like TCS, IBM, KPMG, Xebia, etc., that ensures a complete learning ecosystem for the students, striking a balance between regular lectures and practical learning.

For media queries, kindly contact:



To start your application or for further



information, please contact:



Ria Kapoor at ria.kapoor ( @ ) srmuniversity dot ac dot in

SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana



Contact Number: +91 88160 33301 / 02 / 03 / 04 / 05 / 06 / 97299 95391, 88160 33306 (WhatsApp)

