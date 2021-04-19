Nike Skills Developer, Former NBA Player, and NBA D-League Coach Kevin Whitted Opening New Kevin Whitted Basketball Player Development Services Location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN, April 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — As the world shuttered from the after-effects of a global pandemic, personal training and working out became a priority for so many that needed to find an escape from the unknown. For athletes, this time was more important than ever if maintaining size and status would be achieved and retained.

For most, finding the right player development coach was essential to overall wellbeing, but Kevin Whitted Basketball Services (KWBS) is here to offer so much more. Founded by Nike Skills Developer, Former NBA Player, and NBA D-League Coach Kevin Whitted, KWBS seeks to become the go-to resource in complete player development in all areas from youth to scholastic to pro.

“The need for a comprehensive program that addresses a players’ entire development process from start to finish is at an all-time high. Creating a program like KWBS allows us to build the proper foundation and emphasize the aspects of the game that impact players from this city and enable them to progress toward future endeavors and excel there. Memphis is heavily involved in the basketball tradition, and I want to make this program so compelling that it touches the world.” -Kevin Whitted, Founder, KWBS

To do this effectively, Kevin Whitted Basketball Services will open its new 8,000 square foot facility in Memphis, TN, offering curriculum-based programming for players of all ages from elementary through high school to college and beyond. In addition to developing players for on the court, KWBS will prepare players for off-the-court success with grooming classes, media relations, ACT prep, and more.

The KWBS grand opening and ribbon cutting are scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021. To have your outlet cover this event, please send an email to [email protected]