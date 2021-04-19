Melissa Stockman’s Launches Her New Book “Overcoming Life Obstacles: Real People, Real Stories”

PATCHOGUE, NY, April 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — April 8, 2021 Melissa Stockman launched her new book “Overcoming Life Obstacles: Real People, Real Stories” it Became a Best Seller.

Overcoming Life Obstacles is an inspirational, motivational book about the journey of real people with real stories and their deepest, darkest struggles or battles to face, fight then strive to survive.

In a recent interview on Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Melissa said, “I love helping people and that’s why I went into nursing. My grandmother was my idol and after she passed, I didn’t have anyone that I could look up to that had been there done that and could teach me, so I think a lot of other people can look at this and have hope and inspiration.”

The host, Steve Kidd said, “It is so important to know that you’re not alone. Melissa, et al authors share their stories of struggle to help inspire you in yours! I urge you to get her book on Amazon today!”

Shayna Melissa Stockman is a Registered Nurse, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner, and Holistic Healer, now known as the BioHackNP™. With over 30 years of experience in traditional medicine and a passion for natural alternatives, Shayna incorporates biohacking, among other modalities, to attack the root cause of dis-orders to help people feel better, improve mental clarity, support their immune systems, and be more energetic while reducing their dependency on medications. After suffering near-death heart failure, overdosed by the doctors, and left hopeless by the specialists, Shayna helped cure herself and has since aided thousands worldwide to do the same; she is now known as THE World Wellness Expert.

Shayna is the producer and contributing author of the new book Overcoming Life Obstacles which chronicles the inspiring stories of 30 real people who found triumph in adversity. As a global wellness educator, advocate, motivational speaker, and Creator of OLO, she is also the founder of OLO Dream Builders. Shayna is the winner of the Trump VIP International Award and her insights have been included in several magazines, newspapers and TV, most recently ABC.