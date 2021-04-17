Spritzer Malaysia Celebrates World Earth Day with Rainforest-themed Station at Pavilion KL

In conjunction with World Earth Day, which falls on 22 April 2021, join Spritzer Malaysia (“Spritzer” or the “Company”) at its “The Original Rainforest Water” station in front of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur’s Jalan Bukit Bintang entrance to get the refreshing taste of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water and Acilis by Spritzer while experiencing an interactive 3D Elite screen showcasing the source of this natural mineral water.

The Spritzer Station featuring the layers of sand, the natural water filtration to underground water

The rainforest-themed station is a collaboration between Spritzer and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to drive the awareness of World Earth Day and will be there from 12 April to 23 May 2021. Visitors will have photo opportunities from this mini rainforest in the city set-up and can have a taste of original rainforest water through samples of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water and Acilis by Spritzer.

Visitors interacting with the 3D Elite screen towering across the mall’s entrance will see the importance of having clean water sources and its effects to the environment. The interactive screen introduces Spritzer’s pristine 330-acre site in Taiping, Perak surrounded by a tropical rainforest, where silica-rich natural mineral water is extracted from underground aquifers.

Visitors can recycle their bottles after enjoying samples by Spritzer as the bottles are fully recyclable, including the caps and labels, which are made with 100% polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Spritzer is calling for all to be a part in creating a second life to all PET packaging, which can be reproduced into items including containers, clothing, protective packaging, green energy and many more, within one day with the current recycling technology. Bottles for Acilis by Spritzer range, which is environmentally conscious natural mineral water in the Malaysian market, are first plant-based bottles made in Malaysia made with up to 30% sugar cane waste and is 100% recyclable.

Recycling used bottles will create a second life to the bottle and effectively reducing the percentage of landfill waste. Landfill waste will rot and decompose to produce harmful gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and Methane, which contributes to global warming, along with polluting the surrounding environment.

Come visit “The Original Rainforest Water” station to experience what it is like to be in a tropical rainforest and to learn more about where Spritzer’s natural mineral water is sourced from, taste original rainforest water and learn how PET bottles can have a second life.

For more information, please contact:

Hakim Juraimi

Tel: +6012 318-5410

Email: [email protected]

About Spritzer Berhad

Spritzer Berhad (MY:7103; SPZ.MY; SPTZ.KL) is the largest bottled water producer in Malaysia. The brand, SPRITZER, is Malaysia’s best selling natural mineral water, produced and bottled from a vast environmentally-friendly 220 acre site replete with plentiful natural mineral water resources and lush greenery. Learn more at http://www.spritzer.com.my.



Topic: Press release summary

