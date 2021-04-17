Omar Amara prepares to release his first fictional work entitled “Thirty-one days”

New York City, New York, 16th April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The Palestinian poet and writer Omar Amara is preparing to release his first novel, entitled “Thirty-One Days,” which will be his first fictional work away from the poetic works. It is expected that the novel will be published in December 2021, which deals with the story of a woman suffering from a psychological disorder called “single polyamory”, which pushes her to have many emotional relationships with men, which was caused by an event that she lived in her childhood and remained stuck in her subconscious and formed her extraordinary personality.

The writer pointed out that this novel belongs to the novels of the young generation, which may depend on recent real events mixed with fictional events that express a current reality lived by or that different young generations may live – of different gender – in any society.

Omar Amara emphasized that his novel is unique in terms of idea and events and will deal with new societal, humanitarian, psychological and emotional issues that other novels have not previously dealt with, which will be a great surprise to the reader.

Regarding his goal of this narrative work, he concluded that the main goal of this work of fiction is to answer some questions related to the life partner regarding unusual behaviors and the impact of the partner’s childhood in drawing the parameters of the emotional relationship and its nature.

It is noteworthy that Omar Amara (Arabic: عمر عمارة) is a young Palestinian poet and writer, born on August 29, 1993. His poetic style combines modernist and simplicity in exploring love, passion and life. Amara is one of the contemporary Palestinian poets.