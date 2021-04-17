Hong Kong – HKSAR Government respects rights and freedoms protected under the Basic Law

HKSAR Government respects rights and freedoms protected under the Basic Law ***************************************************************************



In response to some bare assertions that the fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong have been undermined, the Department of Justice today (April 17) issued the following statement:

We take exception to those ungrounded comments made by certain politicians. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) always respects and attaches great importance to the rights and freedoms (including the freedoms of assembly, of procession and of demonstration) protected under the Basic Law. However, it should be noted that such rights and freedoms are not absolute and may be subject to restrictions which are, amongst others, in the interests of public order (ordre public) and the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

It is regrettable to note that the sentences imposed by court, in exercising the judicial power independently, draw some criticisms which are believed to be motivated by political overtones. We reiterate that foreign governments should not attempt to interfere in the HKSAR’s affairs under international laws and principles of non-intervention.