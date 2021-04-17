Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Sham Shui Po (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Sham Shui Po (with photos) *********************************************************************



Police today (April 17) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Sham Shui Po.

Shek Lok-kiu, aged 24, went missing after she left her residence in Nam Shan Estate on April 15 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on the next day.

She is about 1.68 metres tall, 45 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a long face with yellow complexion and brown straight hair in shoulder length. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and carrying a green rucksack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8036 or 9020 6542 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.