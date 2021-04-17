discovery+ Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels

Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. discovery+ launched in the U.S. in January on most devices and services, including Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Todays launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels expands access to discovery+ for millions of Amazon customers beyond Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. This innovative relationship provides multiple, compelling ways for us to reach and delight consumers with a truly differentiated streaming experience through discovery+.

The ad-free version of discovery+ is now available on Prime Video Channels for $6.99 per month and the ad-supported version of the service will be available in the coming months. Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download, and no cable required by visiting amazon.com/channels/discoveryplus. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.

Adding discovery+ and its exciting roster of top brands reinforces Prime Video Channels promise of bringing the best shows to our customers, all in one place, said Soumya Sriraman, Head of Prime Video Channels. With a discovery+ channel subscription, Prime members now have even more ways to access content they love directly on Prime Video including shows such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Guys Grocery Games, and Bobby and Giada in Italy.

discovery+ offers the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere and the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service. discovery+ features more than 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discoverys iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Network, as well as more than 50 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discoverys portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+:

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices.

