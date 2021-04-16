Hong Kong – Vacancies in North District Council and Eastern District Council

Vacancies in North District Council and Eastern District Council ****************************************************************



The Government declared by notices in the Gazette today (April 16) the existence of two vacant elected seats in the North District Council Shek Wu Hui Constituency and the Eastern District Council Heng Fa Chuen Constituency.

Following the resignation of elected members Mr Lam Cheuk-ting of the North District Council and Ms Wong Yi Christine of the Eastern District Council, their offices have become vacant since March 31, 2021, and April 1, 2021, respectively, pursuant to section 26(b) of the District Councils Ordinance (Cap. 547).