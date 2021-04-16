A new Publisher, aimed towards to and specialized on the success that is the Nintendo Switch

GAME NACIONAL: A new Publisher, aimed towards to and specialized on the success that is the Nintendo Switch. Brazil finally showcases its awakening potential as a Publisher in the gaming industry. The worldwide indie game Market continues to grow, and now developers can rely on the newest Publisher, the GAME NACIONAL. With headquarters in Minas Gerais, a Brazilian state, Game Nacional’s main goal is to support small developers and help them bring their games to the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch is Game Nacional’s go-to platform because, right now, it is the most successful home/handheld console on the market, with over 80 million units sold worldwide. Game Nacional holds, as its biggest concern, to give the smaller game studios a chance and a place to make their games, especially to the ones who can’t find those things in today’s publishers. The company has a team of professionals who can port your game in no time to Nintendo’s newest console. If you would like to have your game on Nintendo Switch’s eShop, reach out at [email protected] Website: Click Here