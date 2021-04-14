THE HUNGER a nonfiction by Christa De Coster

The invasion into the natural world was relentless – the world hungered for more. While the wealth of corporations exploded, we contemplated our denuded landscapes. We indulged in intellectual debates but made little progress. Addicted to an economic system, demoralized and paralyzed, we lost the instinct for what we need to survive. To quit an addiction is a subversive act. This book was written from a state of urgency, a perspective of solidarity, and a purpose of liberation. The Hunger is an allegory. The character (a misfit), events, and places are used to explore crucial issues in our world. This book dissects the illusions that we create as individuals and as a culture in Western civilization. Today’s dominant ideology creates conformists. If we aspire to real freedom, we need participation to rebuild values and relationships. This is about maturing and getting rid of mediocrity.

Paperback: 140 pages

Publishing date: December 17, 2020.

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1950437590

ISBN-13: 978-1950437597

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.36 x 9 inches

Christa De Coster (January 19, 1970), Belgian-born, Masters in Comparative Science of Cultures from Ghent University, Filmmaking from New York Film Academy, traveled extensively in India, where she worked on reforestation and seed saving projects, worked in Belgium on a community-supported farm, passionate about nature and rebuilding civilization from the ruins of the industrialized world, radical feminist.

