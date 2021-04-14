BOOTED, A novel by Richard Bader

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Richard Bader Booted hitting stores everywhere now.

In “Booted”, Richard Bader cobbles together a delightful farce set in the cutthroat world of high-end footwear. I could well relate to our underemployed hero, Victor Barstow, whose mere presence is enough to turn any situation from uncomfortable to worse, as he navigates a world of corporate ambition, family secrets, femmes fatales, blizzards, blackouts, and even a second Victor Barstow, all in an unlikely bid to win control of the most exclusive boot making concern on the planet. Breezy and deadpan, witty and lusty, and full of twists you’ll never see coming, “Booted” is the kind of novel they don’t make enough of anymore. It had me hooked – heart and sole.” –William Shunn, author of The Accidental Terrorist.

Paperback: 264 pages

Publishing date: December 15, 2020.

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1954351119

ISBN-13: 978-1954351110

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.36 x 9 inches

Richard Bader grew up north of Baltimore, moved away for college, and then circled the U.S. for a couple of decades during which he worked as, among other things, a restaurant cook and a whitewater rafting guide. He made his way back east and eventually launched a business helping nonprofit organizations tell their stories. At other times he makes up stories of his own. His fiction has been published by a variety of literary magazines and by National Public Radio. This is his first novel. He lives with his wife not far from where he started out, in Towson, Maryland.

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org