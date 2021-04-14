Select Page

SafeMoon Listing Benefits – 6.3 Billion SAFEMOON Giveaway

Apr 14, 2021 | Business

Virginia, United States, 13th April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) has been listed on BitMart! To celebrate the listing of SAFEMOON, and thank every user’s attention and support, we are giving away a total of 63 Billion SAFEMOON to all participants in our SAFEMOON Welcome Bonus, Deposit Bonus, Buy & Earn, and Buying Competition Events on BitMart.

Coin Info:

Token Name: SafeMoon

Token Symbol: SAFEMOON

Token Type: BEP20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 SAFEMOON

Circulating Supply: 642,807,441,594,934 SAFEMOON

About SafeMoon:

The SafeMoon Protocol is a 100% community-driven, fairly launched DeFi Token. Three simple functions occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, & Burn. And RFI Static Reward, let holders earn passive rewards through static reflection as they watch their balance of SafeMoon grow indefinitely.

Official Website: https://www.safemoon.net/

Explorer: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0x8076c74c5e3f5852037f31ff0093eeb8c8add8d3