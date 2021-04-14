Blockchain-based social network BSocial arrives with a gathering of distinctive features.

Merseyside, United Kingdom, 13th April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Much of the most spirited conversations have centered on a pre-launch project called BSocial, a social blockchain network where users can buy and sell tokens based on people’s demand.

BSocial is a social networking protocol on Binance Smart Chain. For the moment, BSocial falls into an exploding category of digital asset lovers who focus on the extraordinary expansion and long-term growth of the cryptocurrency market.

For the foundation layer, the development team of BSocial chooses Binance Smart Chain since the considerable advantages. From the company statement, Binance Smart Chain is fully EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine)-compatible and has support for the majority of the tools used by Ethereum developers such as Metamask, Remix, Truffle, Ganache-CLI, and more.

Consensus mechanism

The consensus mechanism used in Binance Smart Chain is Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA). This consensus algorithm produces a block approximately every 3 seconds, which will significantly improve the speed of DeFi protocols and reduce the GAS fee built on the Binance Smart Chain. Last but not least, BSocial will support multiple currencies across different blockchains due to the cross-chain asset transfer feature of the Binance Smart Chain.

A user-owned platform

A unique aspect of this platform, BSocial is a user-owned platform. BSO or BNB token holders can participate in BSocial governance. Later the platform will implement governance features to the application, making each user a kind of node. As soon as BSocial is decentralized and community-governed, no one except content owners can change the information placed there; members cannot be blocked by platform owners (remember Facebook or Twitter). With voting power, the community is responsible for the moderation of content.

Control over privacy

Traditional social media provide people with user-friendly and convenient interfaces, but in return, they collect the private data and use it as they wish. Utilizing decentralized social media, BSocial helps users store their login credentials locally on their devices or their personal wallet rather than in a centralized database.

At first glance, the social platform is undergone the final procedure to finish its application. The development team is in the crush to deliver the BSocial Platform on 20th April 2021.

About BSocial:

Bsocial is a decentralized social network that integrates cryptocurrency into the P2P economic model. The FIRST of its kind to be created with aim to revolutionize the industry.

