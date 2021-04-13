“That’s a shocking idea…. let’s do it!” by Suzanne Shearing is published

Thats a shocking idea . lets do it! by Suzanne Shearing is published
An entertaining new action-adventure crime thriller
About the Book:
A heartbroken middle-aged mum sets out to kill her daughters murderer.
She stalks him, awaiting her opportunity, and gets caught up in a bank robbery and a series of mishaps and misadventures as she goes on the run with her partner in crime. In their attempt to escape capture, they find themselves in foreign countries, and even on a cruise ship in a storm. Its a road trip, a chase, with two middle-aged people trying to evade capture, with often disastrous or hilarious consequences.
About the Author:
Suzanne Shearing is a retired journalist, stage school owner and film maker.
Starting on her local paper, the Welwyn Hatfield Times, as a cub reporter, she progressed to evening and national publications, writing news and features, as well as a local column.
In 1995 she had a change of career, due to her love of the theatre and film. After attending drama school, she opened a stage school, which soon became the most successful part time stage school in Hertfordshire, with 300 young students and fourteen teachers of drama, dance and singing.
When she retired, Suzanne started writing scripts, and made two feature films, No Smoke and Archie, which have been distributed throughout the world, and a short, Nobodys Child. No Smoke was an official selection for the International Marbella Film Festival.
Its a shocking idea lets do it! is Suzannes second novel. Her first novel was entitled Two Old Ladies and a Secret Child, which was the publishers best seller within days of publication, and was featured on the Jeremy Vine TV show.
Suzanne lives in rural Hertfordshire with her pups Rusty and Rocky, and with her son and his family nearby.
For more information about the author, visit the authors official website: http://www.suzanneshearing.com
Thats a shocking idea
. lets do it! by Suzanne Shearing is available from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Thats-shocking-idea-lets-do/dp/1944156836
and in e-book format from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Thats-shocking-idea-lets-do-ebook/dp/B08ZSRCL33
