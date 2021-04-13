BluCollar Token ICO launches new website to promote their upcoming Pre-Sale

Since the beginning, weve wanted to go all out and let everyone know exactly what we had in mind. The problem with that is that to truly grasp the full concept behind brining NFT technology to the manufacturing industry really needs to be explained carefully and methodically for all to grasp and get on board. With something this big, we want to make sure everyone sees the true financial potential, and the website gives us the power to move forward with the ICO confidently. We couldnt be more excited to pull back the curtain on it. says Sam Bohon, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BluCollar.

Running from April 20th – May 14th, the BluCollar Token Pre-Sale will be offered to those who sign up online and offer a significantly deeper discount that the standard Crowdfunding sale. Unlike typical ICOs, BluCollar Token has a fixed mint of 20,000,000 tokens based on the Ethereum EC20 blockchain, meaning there will be a fixed amount in circulation, increasing its constant market value. Adding to this is the fact that the BluCollar ICO will be fueled by the BluCollar Token, ensuring that it does more than just simply exist as yet another cryptocurrency but instead is constantly in circulation and traded as a true DeFi currency.

With all of this in mind, The BluCollar NFT Marketplace is the real hero of the show; allowing manufacturing companies including metal fabrication, construction, and supply companies to tokenize their assets and sell them as NFTs. These assets can include digital drawings, marketable blueprints, and schematics, as well as real-world assets such as supplies, equipment, and commercial real estate. This enables the companies themselves to raise much-needed capital as well as provide investable ownership to employees as well as the general public looking for a new investment stream.

The reality is we wanted to make sure that the BluCollar NFT Marketplace lives up to its full potential as a real asset to the manufacturing industry. And were doing this not only by providing a digital market for the industry to tokenize and raise capital, but to empower everyone to invest in manufacturing, whether through NFTs or trading and holding cryptocurrencies. We believe the BluCollar Token together with the marketplace provide a real Defi solution for an industry that by itself is rather hard to invest in. This really breaks those barriers down in a very positive way. Sam continues.

The next few weeks promise to be eventful in the run-up to the pre-sale. With an aggressive multimedia social marketing campaign and the release of the BluCollar Token white paper, the company is on track to reach their $10,000,000 soft cap in record time, ensuring the token is minted after the ICO and distributed to investors as well as listed on all major cryptocurrency markets. Just in time for the launch of the NFT Marketplace which is set to change the manufacturing industry forever.

BluCollar was created to give the manufacturing industry a cryptocurrency and NFT marketplace that represents and empowers the true workforce and disrupts the financial constraints of the current marketplace.

###