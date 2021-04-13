Hugo Finance is now live on PancakeSwap: Learn About The Upcoming Developments!

Hugo Finance (HUGO) is a community-driven project building its DeFi token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). HUGO will serve as a governance token for a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where token holds can vote to shape the platform’s future.

The DeFi project’s initial seed round commenced on March 13, 2021, and was scheduled to go on until March 31. That round managed to raise around 280 BNB, after which the community voted to extend the pre-sale in seed rounds until the soft cap of 500 BNB is reached.

Following the initial pre-sale round, the project launched on PancakeSwap, followed by a Unicrypt listing to expose a broader audience of DeFi investors to the project.

Hugo Finance had Pinpoint Capital as their advisors and received tremendous support via the industry experts hence the pre-sale sold out very quickly, and has been having a very healthy price action.

Hugo Finance is Now Officially KYC Verified!

Hugo Finance endeavors to boost trust among DeFi investors as it continues to build a big Community DAO platform and reward HUGO holders with lucrative rewards.

To this end, the project moved to guarantee stakeholders that their funds are safe by finalizing its Know Your Customer (KYC) process; the verification was done by auditing services provider Pass or Fail Me on April 4th.

The project is now officially KYC verified by Pass or Fail Me, which gave Hugo Finance a 4.5/5 pass rank. The Hugo team’s info is now set to be minted into an NFT token and be made accessible to all users. This information will be revealed to authorities in case of misdoings.

What Next, now?

Hugo Finance users can look forward to many exciting activities and incentives for the community. Some of the features lined up on the roadmap include introducing a DAO platform, community voting on charities, and an NFT platform.

Hugo is currently engaging in a marketing campaign dubbed the Reddit community initiative to reward participants for creating memes featuring the project and posting them on Reddit.

Hugo also plans to launch its Discord channel and host an AMA where the community can learn about upcoming platforms and developments and get updates on new partnerships.

As part of ongoing efforts to market Hugo to the wider crypto community, the Hugo Finance Website has been updated to make it more user-friendly. The site is now cleaner and easier to navigate; it also displays new info about the Hugo Finance token pre-sale and roadmap.

The company whitepaper has also been rewritten to provide a lot more in-depth information about the upcoming platforms.