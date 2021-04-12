Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Wan Chai

Fatal traffic accident in Wan Chai **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Wan Chai today (April 12) in which an 88-year-old woman died.

At 4.05pm, a tram driven by a 60-year-old man was travelling along Hennessy Road westbound. When approaching outside 338 Hennessy Road, it reportedly knocked down the 88-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious head injury, the woman was rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 6.27pm.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Hong Kong Island is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3660 6848 or 3660 6800.