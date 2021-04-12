Fujitsu Embarks on Partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software Strengthening Global Competitiveness and Accelerating DX to Realize Smart, Sustainable Manufacturing

Fujitsu today announced an agreement to collaborate with Siemens Digital Industries Software to enhance competitiveness for its customers and strengthen and accelerate Digital Transformation (DX) in the manufacturing industry beginning with the Japanese market.

Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will initially resell industry-specific solutions from Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio in the Japanese market, including Siemens’ Product Lifecycle Management System “Teamcenter”(1) and Manufacturing Operation Management System “Opcenter”(2), while providing solutions that draw on these capabilities in combination with Fujitsu’s brand of manufacturing solutions and services, COLMINA. With the technical support of Siemens, Fujitsu is additionally developing 3D-BOP(3) functions that seamlessly link design and assembly processes to shorten time to market and improve productivity and quality.

Going forward, Fujitsu will begin offering 3D-BOP functions to the Japanese market in July 2021. Based on the results achieved in the initial roll-out in Japan, Fujitsu will strengthen its global service provision and maintenance structure, and in April 2022, plans to expand service offering to Europe, North America, and Asia.

Facing increasingly fierce global competition in the manufacturing industry, many companies feel growing pressure to streamline operations, boost competitiveness, and find ways to contribute to international sustainability initiatives like the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To this end, many have proactively promoted the use of digital technologies. In many cases, however, data used in individual processes like design, production engineering, and manufacturing is still managed separately, and because systems aren’t interconnected this data isn’t fully utilized. This in turn hinders progress toward more sustainable, efficient practices in manufacturing. To overcome these challenges and realize smart manufacturing that takes sustainability into account while remaining resistant to changes in the global business environment, companies must build the capacity to quickly introduce integrated solutions that seamlessly link planning, design, production preparation, and production processes.

Through this collaboration, Fujitsu aims to build the global capabilities needed to respond quickly to market changes and to support its customers’ competitiveness in the manufacturing industry, as well as contribute to the fulfillment of the SDGs through the acceleration of DX initiatives. Fujitsu aims to achieve this by seamlessly linking manufacturing information that is managed individually at each site and process on a global basis, using Siemens’ globally recognized solutions for the manufacturing industry. Fujitsu will also leverage the know-how and expertise it has cultivated over its years of business development and problem-solving in the manufacturing space and its track record in implementing CPS (Cyber Physical System)(4), which represents a combination of physical and computational elements in the manufacturing area.

Fujitsu will continue to support Digital Transformation (DX) in the manufacturing industry in fulfillment of its mission for its manufacturing brand, COLMINA: “Bringing innovation to manufacturing through the delivery of services that are global, open, and rapid that help to realize DX.” Fujitsu’s commitment to this mission for its COLMINA business brand will ultimately allow for the creation of new value, enhance competitiveness in the manufacturing industry, and support the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the entire society.

(1) Teamcenter:

Siemens PLM system that enables centralized management of product information through product planning, design and production preparation phases.

(2) Opcenter:

Siemens’ MES solution that digitizes quality control, planning and scheduling, operations, and visualizes manufacturing processes.

(3) 3D-BOP:

A function of managing shape data in association with design information, assembly information, manufacturing record information, etc., to facilitate data linkage between the design process and the manufacturing process.

(4) CPS (Cyber Physical System):

Data collected in the physical (real) domain is analyzed and verified in the cyber (virtual) domain, and the results are reflected in physical domain to interact with each other to solve problems.

