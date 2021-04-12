Canada – The Government of Canada Will Hold a National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 17 at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa and will be broadcast live

OTTAWA, April 12, 2021

The Government of Canada will hold a national commemorative ceremony in honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9, 2021. The ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. on April 17, 2021, at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa. The ceremony, to be held without a congregation, will be broadcast live by CBC and Radio-Canada and include virtual tributes and performances.

To honour the memory of His Royal Highness, a National Day of Mourning will be proclaimed on the day of the ceremony. In addition, the Government of Canada has proceeded with a half-masting of the National Flag of Canada. Flags are being flown at half-mast on all Government of Canada buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, until sunset on the day of the national commemorative ceremony. Furthermore, a gun salute in Canada will be conducted in honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the day of the national commemorative ceremony.

Canadians are invited to visit the commemorative website and learn more about His Royal Highness and his enduring commitment to Canada. They can also sign the online book of condolences.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the consort of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, had a strong relationship with our country. His Royal Highness held 11 honorary military positions with Canadian units and regiments, and was a patron or president of more than 40 organizations in Canada.

Over six decades, The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Her Majesty on 20 of her 22 Royal Tours in Canada and participated in numerous officials tours and private working visits on his own. His Royal Highness is likely best remembered by Canadians for creating the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. Launched in 1963 in Canada, it is estimated that over 500,000 young Canadians have since participated, making a difference in their own lives, in their communities, and around the world.

In recognition of his outstanding service and contributions to Canada, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was presented with the insignia of Companion of the Order of Canada and Commander of the Order of Military Merit during a ceremony held in Toronto in 2013—the last time His Royal Highness visited our country before retiring from public life in 2017.