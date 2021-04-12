Canada – Canadian Heritage Officials to Provide a Media Briefing on the National Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

The Government of Canada will hold a National Commemorative Ceremony for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

OTTAWA – Canadian Heritage officials will hold a media briefing to provide logistical information regarding the National Commemorative Ceremony for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. in Ottawa.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Media representatives wishing to participate in the teleconference should dial 1-866-805-7923 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 613-960-7518. The access code is 8170547#.

EVENT: Media Teleconference

DATE: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

TIME: 3:00 p.m. EDT