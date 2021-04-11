The Next Professional Soccer Team in Atlanta Celebrates 25 Years of Existence Atlanta Rovers FC goes Pro and throws a party!

The Atlanta Rovers FC, the largest veterans soccer club in Georgia, will be celebrating its 25th year by showcasing the next professional soccer team in Atlanta on April 17, 2021, at the Silverbacks Park in Atlanta. The club will be hosting a pregame party featuring music, art, and games for the family with an international flair.

The Atlanta Rovers FC is known for having a long tradition of teams winning many local, regional leagues and tournaments including 3 National Championships. The club has teams in open and over 30, 40, the 50s, and 60s in Atlanta District Amateur Soccer League, Cobb Adult Soccer League, United Premier Soccer League, and the Roswell Soccer League. After much success at the amateur level, the club decided to sponsor a team to compete at the highest levels.

The team is currently competing in the United Premier Soccer League

(UPSL), the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 400-plus teams with plans to compete in full professional next year.

Following in the steps of hugely successful Atlanta United, Atlanta Rovers FC will follow the tradition of grassroots, community-based soccer in Atlanta. According to Club President and CEO of HOVE International, Edwin Hoenderdos, “Our club honors the trailblazers of Atlanta soccer by paying homage to great teams of Atlanta: Atlanta Chiefs, Atlanta Silverbacks, Atlanta Beat, and Atlanta Ruckus. Our club represents the history of Atlanta by having the community in mind in all the club operations because without their efforts, we would not be here today.”

The free event will start at 2 pm and be followed by Atlanta Rovers FC versus Potros FC. at 4 pm in the stadium…which will also be free.

The event will be hosted by local music personality Alan Vaughn where he will be showcasing several Atlanta music artists. There will also be an art installation by Environmental Artist Mitch Cherry and Hannah Testa focused on raising awareness of the problem of plastics in the oceans with the help of the Surfrider Foundation.

For additional info, go to AtlantaRovers.com

Media Contact: Quique Lopez, Panorama Press Marketing & Media at 678-391-9136 or email marketing@panoramapress.net