Bethan Wyn Releases Debut Single ‘Get To Know You’

A brand new personalised single from UK singer/songwriter Bethan Wyn is due this April. Clearly marking the wall with her trademark sound, this is her first release as a solo Artist on independent label Little Ra Recordings.

The release itself, upholds a versatile musical performance that’s encapsulating and accessible. Discover Bethan Wyn’s distinct voice that maintains for a crossover appeal. Expect mellow set vocals that are soaked in an authentic Soul and punctuated by lyrics that encourages a connection.

This debut release showcases her own interpretation of a ‘Boujee Sound’ which is both familiar yet refreshing to embrace the personality that shines through. ‘Get To Know You’ emanates a classic sound that is sure to shine this Summer. Already positioned for radio this release instantly reflects Bethan’s musical upbringing and hints a little into her future ahead.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/bethanwyn/get-to-know-you-2

https://www.bethanwynmusic.com/