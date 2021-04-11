TABP Snacks & Beverages Raises Rs 6 Cr Pre Series A Round From Yukti

TABP Snacks and beverages based out in Coimbatore has raised a pre series A round of 6cr from Chand family office Yukti which has invested in over thirty consumer facing businesses, Valuable structuring and advisory services llp, and a mix of angel investors. The funding round was led by Probhus Ventures.

TABP is engaged in the manufacture of beverages and snacks which target the bottom of the pyramid market predominately Rs 10 market. The brands of the company Gullp and Plunge in the beverages and Tanvi brand for snacks are very well accepted in the southern markets.

The company plans to use the funds for territory expansion, investments in sales force and new product development.

Commenting on the development, Founder and Director Prabhu Gandhikumar mentioned, “The aim of TABP is to provide quality and tasty snacks and beverages to the bottom of the pyramid market. This has stood the company in good stead. We have grown 3 times year on year since inception before covid hit. In spite of Covid when we lost the first quarter of the year, we will still end up growing more than 35% this year. TABP does all sales on advance payments with no debtors.”

Adding further, Co-founder and Director Brindha Vijayakumar said “ Today most of our products are in the fun category. We also want to explore some products in the good to have category. Due to Covid, the D2C market has expanded a lot. We are launching the Millet Might brand, which will target this segment.”

TABP Snacks and beverages is headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They have distribution in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Orissia. They plan to add Maharashtra and Goa to their network this year. TABP operates on an asset light model having third party units manufacture their products. The company has built a team of very strong professionals from Parle Agro, Coca Cola, Cavin Care among others.

PRODUCT RANGE:

PLUNGE: A Range Of Fruit Juices

GULLP: Refreshing Beverages

TANVI: Snack Range

MILLET MIGHT: Range Of Healthy Millet Might Products

THIRSTY OWL: A Range Of Light, Smooth, Non-Alcoholic Beer