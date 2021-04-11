GCC Exchange Wins The Title of Best Money Transfer & Foreign Exchange Brand – Middle East -2020

Another glorious victory added to GCC Exchange’s name as the brand soars high in the skies of success by winning the title of the “Best Money Transfer & Foreign Exchange Brand in Middle East 2020.” This prestigious honour was conferred upon GCC Exchange by the MEA Business Awards.

“It is a moment of happiness and celebration for all of us. Our years of hard work, commitment and dedication have finally gained recognition. We would like to dedicate this victory to our valuable customers, employees and other stakeholders who have played a crucial role in making this dream come true for all of us. A big thank you to every member associated with GCC Exchange; without you this victory won’t have been possible”, said Mr. Yash Rajesh, Deputy General Manager at GCC Exchange.

MEA Business Awards have always been revered for their exceptional stature and credibility. These business awards have been highly admired for their initiative of appreciating brands who make a difference to the industry. Gaining such glorious title from MEA Business Awards has been a matter of great honour and pride for GCC Exchange.

“We always wanted GCC Exchange to be a synonym for one of the best foreign exchange brands. Perhaps, the addition of “Best Money Transfer & Foreign Exchange Brand in Middle East 2020.” has been an extra bonus to our hard work. While this is just the beginning and lot of work still needs to be done. As a growth-oriented company, GCC Exchange promises to keep serving its customers with value-added services. Afterall, being one of the best exchange houses is what we aim for. That is our moonshot!” said Mr. Alex Fernandes, Head -Digital Development & Communications at GCC Exchange.

While the GCC Exchange soaks in bliss of celebration and victory, its staffs have already got down to the business with a motto to come up with value-added solutions for their present and potential customers. Perhaps, with this passion, optimism and winning spirit, soon we might get to celebrate another victory as well.

About MEA Business Awards:

The MEA Business Awards recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that have set new benchmarks in the industry in which they operate. Over the years, the MEA awards have gained in stature and credibility owing to a professional approach and impartiality in judging the competition. The awards recognize excellence in banking, finance, Islamic finance, insurance, brokerage, CSR and other fields. The aim is to turn the spotlight on people who are making a difference in the industry and nation, and companies that are blazing a trail, with the focus on emerging markets and opportunities.

About GCC Exchange:

Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, remittance and foreign exchange, GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work, they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Since the day of its launch, GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.

For more information, log on to https://www.gccexchange.com/ | https://www.gccexchange.com/blog/