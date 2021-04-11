“Prince Zaaki and the Royal Sword of Luella” Now Available on Amazon in the U.S. and U.K.

The adventure, the unknown, uniting people from different places, the fight for freedom, the deeper meaning of life and finding love are all encapsulated in this brilliantly thrilling novel…Impossible to put the book down. A must-read book! – WhatsOn UK

Enchanting new young adult fantasy title Prince Zaaki and the Royal Sword of Luella by author Heba Hamzeh is now available in on Amazon U.S. and Amazon UK in paperback, hardback and Kindle e-reader.

Written for readers ages 13 and up, Prince Zaaki and the Royal Sword of Luella takes readers on a magical adventure across the Kingdom of Luella as Prince Zaaki unites people from different places to battle against evil for freedom. The reader will be mesmerized by the descriptive details of the places, people and the captivating illustrations of the Kingdom of Luella.

Prince Zaaki is heir to the throne, and his father, King Zok, has decided that on his twentieth birthday Prince Zaaki will succeed him as King of Luella. The Prince embarks on an expedition across his great Kingdom before he is to ascend the throne. During his travels, the Prince endures attempts to assassinate him; danger lurks in the Royal Palace; and the King and Queen of Luella are imprisoned. Prince Zaaki is taken to a mysterious island to attend a special school for uniquely gifted children, where he begins to learn and unravel the hidden secrets of souls and life.

I was instantly charmed by Prince Zaaki and the Royal Sword of Luella, I love a story that starts with Once upon a time and I think really endeared me to this fantastical tale.LoveReading4Kids

For more details about Prince Zaaki and the Royal Sword of Luella, visit www.princezaakibook.com. ISBN for hardback: 978-1-942549-75-8. ISBN for paperback: 978-1-942549-65-9. For publishing and distribution information, contact Di Angelo Publications at diangelodistribution@gmail.com.

About the Author:

Heba Hamzeh is the mother of three children. Prince Zaaki and the Royal Sword of Luella evolved from the bedtime tales she told them. As you are reading this, Heba continues to create new characters and plots for her next book. Find Hamzeh on Facebook and Instagram at @hebahamzehauthor and Twitter at @hebahauthor.