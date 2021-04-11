Hong Kong – Tuen Mun Hospital announces a temporary suspension of negative pressure system of an isolation ward

Tuen Mun Hospital announces a temporary suspension of negative pressure system of an isolation ward ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Tuen Mun Hospital made the following announcement today (April 10) concerning a temporary suspension of negative pressure system of an isolation ward:



At 6.45pm today, fire alarm of an isolation ward was activated. According to default system setting, air conditioning and negative pressure system was suspended immediately. Inspection by the fireman confirmed that there was no fire. The system resumed normal at 7.06pm.



After the incident, all ward staff had put on N95 respirator immediately according to established practice. There were 12 patients staying in the ward, including a COVID-19 patient who was staying in a single isolation room. There was no patient movement nor aerosol generating procedures performed during that period. The incident did not pose any risk of infection. TMH is investigating the cause of the incident.​