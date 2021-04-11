Canada – HMCS Calgary Conducts Port Visits on Operation PROJECTION Asia-Pacific

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

As identified in Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Asia-Pacific region is increasingly important to Canadian security and prosperity. Canada is committed to being a reliable partner in the region and upholding the rules-based international order. Operation (Op) PROJECTION contributes to making the world more secure, prosperous, and stable. It also demonstrates the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) readiness to support Canada’s values and interests around the world, as well as those of our allies and partners.

This year’s deployments under Op PROJECTION demonstrate Canada’s enduring commitment to regular engagement in the Asia-Pacific region despite the pandemic, and support the strengthening of Canada’s defence and security partnerships. HMCS Calgary recently completed the first part of its deployment to the region to conduct forward naval presence operations.

During this deployment, and in full respect of COVID-19 restrictions, HMCS Calgary conducted a number of port visits, including in Brunei, Vietnam, and Singapore. These visits reflect the importance of our bilateral relationships with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It also shows our enduring commitment to strengthening defence and security partnerships in Southeast Asia and to working together to uphold the rules-based international order.

HMCS Calgary is now on its way to the Middle East to participate in Op ARTEMIS, the CAF’s contribution to Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150). CTF 150, a multinational task force conducting maritime security and counter-terrorism operations in Middle Eastern waters, has been under Canadian leadership since January 2021. Later this year, on her return to Canada, HMCS Calgary will transit back through the Asia-Pacific region and conduct additional port visits, as well as training, exercises, and engagements with allied and partner navies.

“As a Pacific nation, we are committed to contributing to security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and standing alongside our allies and partners in upholding the rules-based international order and international law. Canada looks forward to working more closely with ASEAN as a reliable partner to help promote security and stability across the region. ”

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

The Royal Canadian Navy has a long history of deploying around the world in peacetime and during conflicts. In line with Strong, Secure, Engaged, Canada’s Defence Policy, Canada’s naval forces work both independently and in support of allied or partner missions. While deployed on Operation PROJECTION, they help promote regional security and stability.

Royal Canadian Navy vessels always operate in full respect of international law, including the rights of navigation, and the rights and jurisdiction of coastal states. Canada supports lawful commerce, navigation and overflight rights exercised in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

HMCS Calgary is a Halifax-class frigate. HMCS Calgary is deployed with an embarked helicopter air detachment operating a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces takes the health and well-being of the Defence Team very seriously. As such, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Canadian Navy has taken several steps to mitigate the risk to the naval team, both in sea-going and shore-based units, ensuring Canada’s naval forces remain “Ready to Help, Ready to Lead, Ready to Fight.” A number of precautionary measures were put in place to protect our sailors and their ability to deploy, when needed.

