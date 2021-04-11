ExBot Limited introduces its BotTrade

The global financial markets are currently experiencing a turnaround due to expert advisors’ introduction, e-learning or copy trading, and trading bots. In the past, placing a trade and monitoring traders’ transactions were overwhelming, especially to newbies who are yet to understand the dynamics of the market. Today, it has made things more accessible than before to copy expert traders’ trading strategies and gain from them.

To further open up e-learning strategies to more traders, Exbot comes up with introducing its BotTrade. ExBot is a CFD trading platform with a highly intuitive BotTrade that can help investors gain regardless of their trading strategies.

The BotTrade also allows leaders and experienced traders to share any accrued profits based on the bot’s performance. Being a self-improvement BotTrade, it can predict the direction of the market and help traders treat a trade position better.

ExBot Token (EXB)

ExBot has a native token with the ticket EXB. The token can be used for purchasing goods and services on the ExBot Platform. They can also use the token to pay for transaction fees on the exchange. The total supply of the EXB token in circulation is around 15 million.

Additionally, the tokens are not in control of any third-party. They are fully locked in smart contracts. So, once anyone deposits EXB, it would immediately liquidate permanently.

Exbot Strong Points

Highest Security: There is maximum security on the Exbot platform because of smart contract usage to protect traders’ deposit and interests. The BotTrade has risk management measures in place to help.

Not bound to Location: Regardless of one’s location, it is possible to access the financial market via ExBot. With options such as CFDs in forex, commodities, stocks, or cryptocurrencies available.

Starting With ExBot: Getting started with Exbot is straightforward. The first thing you need to do is download the Tronlink wallet from the Google PlayStore or Apple Store. Once you gain control of the wallet, the next step is to register for an account via a referral link then start trading.

About Exbot

Exbot is the world’s leading blockchain-based trading platform with support for CFD trading. Their headquarter registers at69 Aberdeen Avenue, Cambridge CB2 8DL in the United Kingdom with the company license 13311068.

The trading platform offers financial services in forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. ExBot has a talented team of blockchain experts, developers, market makers, and professional traders. At the same time, there are security, transparency, and options to look at.

More information at: exbot

