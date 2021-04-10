VitPro announces the launch of Wireless Bluetooth EarPods with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation

The VitPro Pods are way better than the regular models, thanks to the active noise cancellation technology, IPx4 water and sweat resistant feature, and a new in-ear design that fits with the utmost comfort. The Pods come in gorgeous black color and are available to order on regular retail channels like VitPro, Amazon, and eBay. To get a 15% additional pre-booking discount, secure your saving and order now.

VitPro EarPods are one of the most popular products listed on our platform, and people are absolutely loving it for the effortless setup, incredibly small size, lightweight, quick charging, and long-lasting battery. The Pods are comfortable to wear and are good to use anywhere  at work, home, or even gym, said Mr. Ram Ajjarapu, CEO, VitPro.

The custom design of the pods combined with the most advanced technologies delivers the ultimate listening experience to the users.

Easy to wear and carry



With 5.5cm x 5.3cm dimension and 37gms net weight, the pods are carefully crafted to provide exceptional comfort for each user. One tap control provides precise volume control, an option to play and pause music, answer or end the calls, and activate voice assistant.

Active Noise Cancellation



VitPro Pods provide rich, accurate, and crisp music wherein every note can be heard clearly. The implementation of advanced technology  Noise Cancellation suppresses the background noise and delivers the highest quality audio experience. No matter, you are in a call, a meeting, or deeply immersed in the music, the Pods will deliver superior performance.

Battery and Performance



VitPro Pods feature great battery life with up to 3 hours of talk time and 3.5 hours of music or movie playback time. The Pods come packed in a slim smart case that has a 600 mAH portable charging case, which helps to preserve battery charge when not in use, precisely 300 hours of standby time. It uses a USB Type C charging that has a tiny physical connector  hardly the size of a micro-USB connector.

One-Year Warranty



VitPro EarPods are warranted against defects in materials and workmanship for a period of one-year from the date of original purchase when used in accordance with the VitPro User Manuals.

Compatible with Devices



The Pods allow users to seamlessly connect with different devices like iPhone, Android phones, tabs, or even TV. Simply bring the Pods near the device and connect in one go. The voice assistant helps users to play music, make calls, and control the volume.

Deal & Availability



VitPro has priced competitively for the wireless EarPods at $29 and is available to buy at VitPro, Amazon, and eBay. The company has announced an exciting 15% off on pre-booking, which is valid till April 12, 2021.

Secure your order now.

###