Benefits to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences:
– Removing student barriers to remote/online learning
– Delivering cost-effective services
– Expanding service and increasing efficiency
The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):
– General IT
– Canvas® LMS
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.
Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com
