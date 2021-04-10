Benefits to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences:

– Removing student barriers to remote/online learning



– Delivering cost-effective services



– Expanding service and increasing efficiency

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

– General IT



– Canvas® LMS

About BlackBeltHelp:



BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform  Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.



Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com

