The WOLVES of Wall Street

Genre: Financial

Target Audience: Adults



About the Author

Ed Butowsky is the founder and managing partner of Chapwood Investments in Plano, Texas, advising professional athletes, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and other investors in how to build and preserve their wealth. He spent eighteen years at Morgan Stanley & Co. before founding his own firm. He is a frequent markets guest on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, CNBC, and Bloomberg TV, and is known for his blunt and contrarian views.



Dennis Kneale is a writer and media strategist in New York. He started his career at The Wall Street Journal, served as managing editor of Forbes magazine, and was an anchor at CNBC and Fox Business Network. In the Great Meltdown of 2008, he urged viewers to resume buying stocks just one month after the market hit bottom, and in June 2009 he correctly predicted the end of the Great Recession and the recovery that followed.

