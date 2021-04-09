Traverse Bay Farms Announces No Price Change for Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate

It’s official… Traverse Bay Farms has officially announced no price increases for it’s Michigan-Grown, Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate and tart cherry capsules.

As the 2021 cherry harvest season is approaching, Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has taken a stand to say no matter what the cherry crop brings the company will not increase prices its cherry juice and cherry juice concentrate products and tart cherry capsules.

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage, “As the economy starts to recover from COVID 19, many folks may still be having difficulty meeting their financial needs. We want to let everyone know, we are not raising prices on our cherry juice, cherry capsules and other products. Folks who take our nationally award winning products are are thinking about enjoying the arthritis fighting benefits of cherry juice, they don’t have to worry about a price increase in the foreseeable future. Unless there is an unexpected, extreme shock the 2021 cherry crop, we will be keeping our pricing the same.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “It’s vital to let our customers know they don’t have to worry about any increase in prices. Combined with no price increase, we will also continue to offer free shipping when new customers or returning customers purchase a mini-case of Montmorency tart cherry juice. Our mini-case contains 6 bottles of our great tasting cherry juice concentrate.

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has won 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Thier products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms/ Fruit Advantage and their products, visit their site at www.traversebayfarms.com or www.fruitadvantage.com and view the blog section.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.