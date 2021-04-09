Star POS Printing Solutions are compatible with the new Square Register Till System in the UK

International point-of-sale (POS) printer manufacturer Star Micronics is pleased to announce that it continues to work with Square for the newly launched Square Register in the UK. The versatile fully integrated countertop POS solution allows retail and hospitality businesses to adapt to an evolving operating environment.

Square Register is compatible with a range of Star thermal and matrix printer models including Star’s flagship TSP100 series and mC-Print™ series as well as Star’s combined printer and cash drawer solution mPOP™.

Star POS Printing Solutions compatible with Square Register Till System

The TSP100 series features a fast 250mm / second print speed and offers exceptional reliability. Star’s futurePRNT™ value added software allows simple printer configuration along with the facility to add logos and coupons. The mC-Print3 series combines outstanding functionality with compact stylish design. In addition to a wide range of connectivity options, the mC-Print3 features simple front paper loading as well as paper saving features to provide a versatile and cost effective solution.

A unique combined printer and cash drawer mobile point of purchase station, mPOP is lightweight and compact at just 10cm high and 30cm wide with a sleek, stylish design to complement any counter top. Alternatively, with front feed receipting mPOP can easily be placed under the counter for enhanced space-saving and security.

Square Register brings together modern hardware, embedded POS software which includes delivery and online order management as well as Square’s secure payment technology. The end-to-end solution includes a detachable customer facing display with a built-in card terminal. With everything in the box, users can get started quickly and easily.

Alongside a choice of Ethernet and WiFi connectivity options, the solution offers a five port USB hub to support accessory connections while facilitating all forms of payment. The Square POS software is pre-installed, provided free of charge (only pay when you make a payment) and allows retail and hospitality merchants to manage all parts of a business from one place. It can also be used to manage Click & Collect and online orders via third-party integrations.

“We are pleased to work with Square for the new Square Register in the UK, a solution that responds to the needs of businesses in today’s challenging operating environment. This builds on an established partnership developed over a number of years, during which time Square has consistently turned to Star for its unique POS printing solutions,” states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA.

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world’s largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star’s proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics’ range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

-oOo-

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: Csmith@Star-EMEA.com

Square

www.square.com/uk