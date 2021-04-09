Netflix And Sony Pictures Entertainment Sign Pay-one U.S. Licensing Deal For Feature Films

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) have today announced a multiyear, exclusive first pay window licensing deal in the U.S. for theatrically released SPE feature films, beginning with their 2022 film slate. This new agreement builds upon Netflixs pre-existing output deal with Sony Pictures Animation films to now include all SPE film labels and genres.

Under the deal, Netflix will obtain first pay window rights to SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows. Tentpoles such as Morbius, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train will be among the initial 2022 offerings. They will be followed by continued entries in Sony Pictures rejuvenated slate of IP, including the sequel to Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and several more SPE films featuring Marvel characters, including future installments of Venom and Spiderman; and expected follow-ups for the Jumanji and Bad Boys franchises. Netflix will also license rights to select titles from SPEs vast movie library.

As part of the partnership, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make directly for streaming or decides later to license for streaming, and Netflix has committed to make a number of those films over the course of the deal. Any such direct-to-streaming projects will be additive to SPEs full theatrical film slate, which will continue at its current volume.

Sony Pictures is a great partner and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement, said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix. This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.

Netflix has been a terrific partner as we continue to expand our relationship, said Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.

ABOUT NETFLIX

Netflix is one of the worlds leading entertainment services with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPEs global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPEs Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html