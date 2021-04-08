President promulgates Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

The President promulgated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 on 4th April 2021. The Cabinet had approved on 31st March 2021 the proposal to make amendments in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The amendments aims to provide an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for corporate persons classified as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Code, for ensuring quicker, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the stakeholders, in a manner which is least disruptive to the continuity of MSMEs businesses and which preserves jobs. The initiative is based on a trust model and the amendments honour the honest MSME owners by trying to ensure that the resolution happens and the company remains with them.

It is expected that the incorporation of Pre-Packaged insolvency resolution process for MSMEs in the Code will alleviate the distress faced by MSMEs due to the impact of the pandemic & the unique nature of their business, duly recognizing their importance in the economy. It provides an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for corporate persons classified as MSMEs for timely, efficient & cost-effective resolution of distress thereby ensuring positive signal to debt market, employment preservation, ease of doing business and preservation of enterprise capital. Other expected impact and benefits of the amendment in Code are lesser burden on Adjudicating Authority, assured continuity of business operations for corporate debtor (CD), less process costs & maximum assets realization for financial creditors (FC) and assurance of continued business relation with CD and rights protection for operational Creditors (OC).

The Amendment Ordinance seeks to amend sections such as 4, 5, 11, 33, 34, 61, 65, 77, 208, 239, 240 & insert new sections such as 11A, 67A, 77A and a new chapter as IIIA on Pre-Packaged insolvency resolution process for MSMEs in the Code based on recommendations made by the Insolvency Law Committee (ILC). Details of the amendments are given at Annexure I .

