PM gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet Shri Modi said “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.

Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in.”

