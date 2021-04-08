“Order of the Nine Seals” by Alex Polak, Book #2 in the Popular Gavan Maddox Chronicles now Available

Urban Fantasy enthusiasts have a great deal to be excited about when it comes to rising author Alex Polak and his ultra-exciting and engaging Gavan Maddox Chronicles. Set in an England where magick and mystery abound, Polak’s creative world building, blends with his clear knowledge of the British landscape and society. In exciting news, The Light Network recently announced the release of Polak’s second book in the series, “Order of the Nine Seals” in both paperback and Kindle editions. The highly anticipated sequel picks up right where the last “Magick Unveiled” left off, and fans are sure to be delighted.

“I am very happy about the reception of book one in the series,” commented Polak. “And I think ‘Order of the Nine Seals’ really develops the story and Gavan Maddox even more. It’s exciting for me to see how the chronicles are unfolding and what surprises are waiting around the corner!”

In the new book, Gavan Maddox returned from his previous mission for a mysterious occult organization with results that aren’t exactly what they were looking for. Deception follows, leading to a whole new set of circumstances that he can barely control, with mysteries, magick, adventure, and romance all quickly jumping into the mix. Expect the unexpected.

The early response to “Order of the Nine Seals” has been passionate.

Craig G., recently said in a five-star review, “Alex Polak has crafted an excellent follow up to Majick Unveiled. I am extremely impressed with Alex’s writing. His first book was one of if not the best first book I’ve ever read. Then he follows it up with an even more impressive sophomore effort. Can not wait for the third installment!”

Visit the Light Network at www.thelightnetwork.com. Order “Order of the Nine Seals” here.

About The Light Network

The Light Network is an exciting and innovative new publishing company that has come into being out of the vision and passion of its creator Keidi Keating. The Light Network disseminates Universal Teachings through publishing, products, and events. The company pledges to help and empower individuals and groups to transform into their radiant and full potential, becoming agents for love, compassion, joy, and peace.