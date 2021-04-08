Content Writing Leaders Writing By Benjamin now Offering Guest Blog Posting & SEO Services

When it comes to online business success, most experts would agree that having high quality content is extremely valuable. Unfortunately, content writing services online, can often disappoint. The good news is a solution is out there for those who know where to look. Enter Writing By Benjamin (WBB), a first-class content writing service quickly becoming a favorite online. Building off of its success and answering client requests, WBB recently announced they are now adding both Guest Blog Post creation and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to its services. The news has been met with enthusiasm.

“We are helping clients get better results while spending less money,” commented Benjamin, founder of WBB. “We make sure we understand the project and its goals and then deliver the type of content that makes a mark. Writing is our passion, as is providing the best customer service possible.”

In addition to its new services, other highlights of what WBB offers include high quality SEO optimized articles, information packed reviews, press releases and media statements, web copy, and bulk filler content. WBB are always happy to discuss any potential projects and see how the firm can help client’s expectations be met and exceeded.

The feedback for WBB continues to be passionate.

Chris S., from Washington, recently said in a five-star review, “I am an internet marketer with a number of affiliate websites. When I started I used second rate writing services and it showed in the results I was receiving. Once I started working with WBB things started turning around. It’s very competitive online today and quality content is king. WBB delivers!”

About Writing By Benjamin

My name is Benjamin Ehinger. I have been providing content for real estate agents, insurance agencies, swimming pool companies, web hosts, home remodeling businesses, dental offices, website designers, SEO companies and many others for more than 10 years. I am just one man, but my team consists of dozens of writers, all NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKING. If you want great SEO content, we are ready to help you.