The air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in Moderate to Poor category on 06th April

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Air mass inflow forecast in Delhi along with predicted ventilation coefficient and weather forecast is as follows:

The air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in Moderate to Poor category on 06.04.2021. The air quality is likely to improve to Moderate category on 07.04.2021 and 08.04.2021. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in Moderate category.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from East directions of Delhi with wind speed 10-12 kmph, partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/drizzle towards night on 06.04.2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northeast/Northwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 14-20 kmph, partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) during the day on 07.04.2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from North/Northwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 16-20 kmph and mainly clear sky and strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) during the day on 08.04.2021.

Predicted maximum mixing depth is likely to be approx 4500 m on 06.04.2021, 4000 m on 07.04.2021 and 3800 m on 08.04.2021 over Delhi. Maximum Ventilation index is likely to be approx 28000 m2/s on 06.04.2021 and 20000 m2/s on 07.04.2021 and 17000 m2/s on 08.04.2021. The ventilation index lower than 6000 m2/s with average wind speed less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

No significant dust transport from neighboring region to Delhi/NCR is likely.

Detailed forecast analysis and verification can be seen at https://ews.tropmet.res.in.

(Please CLICK HERE for details in graphics)

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.

*****

RJ/SS /RPM/ (IMD inputs)

(Release ID: 1709862)

Visitor Counter : 118





