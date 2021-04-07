Community Outreach Organization, Purpose Is Life, Inc., Launched in Washington, DC

Purpose Is Life, Inc., a new community outreach organization, is built upon the belief that every individual should have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.

For decades, statistics have shown that within urban areas throughout the United States, adolescents and young adults are being underserved with limited community/social service options. Thereby, enlarging the inequity gap between their counterparts.

“The time is right for Purpose Is Life to offer community service to the Washington, DC area. From school closings, to quarantine, to a persistent sense of anxiety, the effects of this pandemic are impacting childhoods and low-touch communities across the nation,” says Jamill C. Jones, Founder and CEO, Purpose Is Life. “Our goal is to come together and explore every avenue to keep our community healthy during these trying times.”

By leveraging community outreach, social engagement, educational resources, and peer-to-peer empowerment, Purpose is Life, equips adolescents and young adults from underserved communities with the necessary life resources to help them become effective leaders and productive citizens.

Purpose Is Life, hosts community events throughout the year to residents of Washington, DC. For more information on Purpose Is Life, visit www.PurposeIsLife.com.

About Purpose Is Life, Inc.

