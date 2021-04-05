Tonya Loving Collins’ book “My Marriage, My D.E.S.T.I.N.Y.: 7 Keys to Leave A Legacy of Love” Becomes A Best Seller

FORT WORTH, TX, April 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Tonya Loving Collins launched her new book “My Marriage, My D.E.S.T.I.N.Y.: 7 Keys to Leave A Legacy of Love” it Became a Best Seller.

In this short read we learn; It is common for people to pursue a financial legacy, but you rarely hear mention about leaving a marital legacy. Whether you are happily married, desire to be married or on the verge of divorce, “My Marriage, My D.E.S.T.I.N.Y.” reveals 7 key strategies, (Dreaming, Empathy, Self-Awareness, Thankfulness, Integrity, Newness and Yearning) to create greater fulfillment in your unique relationship. Every relationship has room for improvement, but once you apply the practical tools in this book, your relationship will never be the same. Instead of dwelling on annoying flaws, Tonya provides a unique twist to the typical marital guidelines, emphasizing how YOU can positively affect the outcome of the relationship you desire and deserve. The truth of the matter is that when you change, everything around you changes. It’s time to reclaim the foundation of the family, and learn the strategies to leave a legacy of love.

In a recent interview on Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Tonya said, “When you’re willing to work through it, and focus more on the positive things, focus more on the things when you first met one another, then you’re able to make it work.”

The host, Steve Kidd said, “Remembering your significant other, nurturing that relationship and seeing and respecting the real value there is so important in finding success in our lives. Tonya shares her journey, as well as helpful ways you can do the same in your relationship. I urge you to get her book on Amazon today!

Get your copy: https://amzn.to/3cwt4M6

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Tonya Loving Collins is based out of the greater San Antonio area, where she remained after successfully completing a distinguished 23+ year Army career around the globe. Tonya served in various positions throughout her career including combat deployments in support of Operations Desert Shield and Storm and again in Baghdad, Iraq where she commanded a personnel services element during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Tonya has always been a go-getter and rose from the rank of Private First Class to Sergeant retiring as an Army Lieutenant Colonel. She completed both the Adjutant General Officer’s Basic Course and Captain’s Career Course with academic and physical fitness honors among the many formal military schools she attended. Tonya received numerous awards and decorations throughout her illustrious military career including the parachutist and air assault badges.

A lifelong learner Tonya matriculated with a Master’s Degree in Management Information Systems, a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She has a heart for people and serving, and she founded and received the vision for Crowning Destinies, LLC following a difficult transition from the military. Tonya is a Life and Business Strategist, Marriage Enrichment Leader, Mentor, Transformational Speaker, Certified Success Coach, Certified Master Trainer, and Certified DISC Behavioral Trainer. She is committed to fulfilling her calling to empower women and couples to design the best versions of themselves, so they too may live a life of passion and purpose in accordance with their destinies.

Tonya is blessed indeed, but she will never forget her humble beginnings. She has a servant heart and embodies the philosophy of “learning, living, and then leading” others to greater life of fulfillment. While Tonya is grateful for a successful military career, she is elated to walk in her calling—a journey she does not take lightly and finds quite liberating. Of all the titles she’s held, her proudest titles are devoted wife of 21 years to Russell and the daily opportunity to guide Rashelle and Rashon toward their purpose as Mom. Last, but certainly not least, Tonya is deeply honored to be connected as a child of the Most High King.