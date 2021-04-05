The Courage of the Pandemic, a Mothers Survival Guide

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH, April 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The last in the series of the Covid-19 special series of books, “The Courage of the Pandemic, a Mother’s Survival Guide” by Corrinne Walker is out and available on her online bookstore. Like her previous book, Corrinne draws beautiful connotations for the Holy Bible throughout this book, inciting hope and encouraging strength as people around the world continue to battle with the adversaries of the pandemic.

In the last 14 months, people across the world have endured immense sufferings. Covid-19 didn’t only bring an alarming sense of fear of sickness, but also led to millions losing jobs, losing dear ones to the virus and continue to suffer from acute depression and anxiety while being locked up in homes.

With schools shut down and children confined in homes, the pandemic presented mothers with the most tiring challenges of all – keeping the children productively occupied. This factor alone added a lot to the misery of mothers struggling every day.

The book diligently addresses the troubles of mother, guiding them to overcome the fears and losses that the pandemic has brought. It focuses on helping mother’s cope better with the lockdown and look at the brighter side of the picture, the one with parents getting to spend more time with children, fulfilling family meals, and strengthened familial bonds.

Ms. Walker has meticulously used text advice from the Holy Bible to help people, mothers in particular, become more resilient, and stronger and hope for a better and more fulfilling tomorrow. The book serves as the perfect survival guide for mothers struggling in pandemic and draws inspiration and associations with the holy text of the Bible.

“The Courage of the Pandemic,” can be purchased online at the author’s website https://www.corrinnebooksite.page/home. The book is exactly what PPD and normal mothers might be needing for a dose of positive energy and encouragement.