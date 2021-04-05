Kahana Feld Adds Two Attorneys, Alex J. Tramontano, Esq., and Monique Gramling, Esq., to Its General Liability and Construction Litigation Practice Groups

Kahana Feld announces the addition of two attorneys to the firm’s industry-leading General Liability and Construction Litigation practice groups.

“We are fortunate to be able to introduce two exceptional and talented attorneys to our team who will continue to provide the outstanding and client-focused service that our clients have come to expect,” said co-founding partner, Jason D. Feld., Esq.

Alex J. Tramontano joins the firm’s San Diego office as an attorney in the general liability and insurance defense practice groups. He brings over 10 years of experience and primarily handles construction and general liability defense law and has represented all sides in these types of disputes, including developers, general contractors, trade contractors, owners, and general liability defendants. Mr. Tramontano received his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and his J.D. from California Western School of Law. He is an active volunteer with the San Diego Surf Rider Foundation and regularly participates in their Ocean Beach clean-up events.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to join Kahana Feld’s growing San Diego office,” explained Mr. Tramontano. “Kahana Feld has become a leader in the insurance defense sector, and particularly in construction litigation, in which I have practiced most of my career. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across California, Texas, and Arizona while contributing to the San Diego office and helping it grow.”

Additionally, Monique Gramling joins Kahana Feld’s Irvine office where she will focus on insurance defense matters, including construction defect and general liability litigation. Prior to joining Kahana Feld, Ms. Gramling had experience in personal injury and worker’s compensation law. She is a graduate of La Sierra University, where she received her B.A., and University of La Verne, College of Law where she obtained her J.D., while winning awards for oral advocacy and litigation. Ms. Gramling is also an adjunct professor at La Sierra University, where she continues to teach criminal law and criminal procedure.

Ms. Gramling added, “The growth of Kahana Feld in just four years is really impressive. And the firm has a reputation of providing exceptional legal services while fostering a team approach to working with clients, which is unique among law firms. I am grateful to be joining the firm and very much look forward to being an integral part of the insurance defense team.”

About Kahana Feld – Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.