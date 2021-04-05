Acnodes’ Fanless Embedded Computer with Dual Removable 2.5″ SATA Hard Drives

Acnodes Corporation – a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions – introduces our new fanless embedded PC, FES6000, a versatile fanless embedded computer featuring dual removable hard drive bays. This rugged fanless embedded computer is equipped with the Intel Celeron G3900TE 2.3GHz dual-core processor and supports DDR4 memory up to 32GB and up to 128GB in SSDs. For applications requiring higher performance, FES6000 can be configured with the 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700T, i5-7500T, or i3-7101TE processors. FES6000 supports up to three connected displays through 2 x DisplayPorts and 1 x DVI-I port. The fanless embedded PC also features 8 x DIO with isolation, allowing the system to interact with equipment, sensors, or other devices. For added enhancements, FES6000 provides 4 x full-size mini PCIe expansion slots for communication or expansion modules.

To meet specific industry requirements, FES6000 comes with various I/O connectors including 4 x COM ports (2 x RS-232/422/485 + 2 x internal RS-232/422/485), 6 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, dual LAN, and video ports (1 x DVI-I + 2 x DisplayPort). With a wide variety of I/O connectors and expansions, the system can be integrated into different interfaces without requiring the need for customizations. FES6000 can be wall mounted and comes with two universal I/O brackets (by mini PCIe interface). The embedded system operates on a wide range of 9 to 48VDC power input supporting AT/ATX mode. In addition, the system has built-in over voltage protection (OVP), over current protection (OCP), and reverse protection, making it suitable for all industrial applications. To ensure its stability and performance in harsh environments, FES6000 supports a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to 70°C and anti-shock and vibration resistance. Measuring at 9.45″ in width, 10.28″ in depth, and 3.11″ in height, FES6000 is a rugged high performing system designed for a variety of industrial applications ranging from industrial automation to military computing.

Features:

– Fanless embedded computer

– Intel Celeron G3900TE 2.3GHz dual-core CPU

– Triple independent display supported by 1 x DVI-I & 2 x DP

– 2 x 2.5″ removable & 2 x 2.5″ internal SATA HDD bay

– 4 x COM, 6 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x RJ45 LAN

– 4 x full-size mini PCIe expansion slots

– -25°C to 70°C wide range working temperature

– Wide range 9~48V DC power input

Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.

About Acnodes Corporation

Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.