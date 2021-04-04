The Digital Group announces Release 67 of Digital HRMS

New Updates at a Glance



 Option to delete the partially created employee details



 Introduction of header and footer on each page of auto-generated offer letter



 Date of Joining, Employee Designation, Employee Status & Employment Status added to Attendance report



 Max Limit cap set for expense types, including Food & Beverage and Medical & Healthcare expenses



 Activity log for any change in permission at Role level or at Employee Level



 Introduction of check-in/check-out and Break buttons on the dashboard page



 Provision for Admin/HR to bulk import Employee records from MS Excel

With the continuous updates and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS development team has its focus on creating a new user experience for the users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline.

About Digital HRMS



Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. Its an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals.



The Digital HRMS Mobile App is available for Android and iOS users for seamless access to Digital HRMS on their mobile phones. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing ( @ ) digitalhrms dot com dot

About The Digital Group



The Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology.

###