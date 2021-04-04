Release 68 of Digital HRMS Announced by The Digital Group

The Digital HRMS development team has been working consistently to bring up frequent releases, with introduction of new functionalities for an enhanced user experience.

Heres a Look at Whats New



 Scheduler menu details under Admin Configuration



 Bulk upload feature of resume parser implemented



 Enhancements on the Add Candidate page of Recruitment module



 Provision to upload multiple documents in Help desk request



 Feedback Comparison page added to Recruitment module



 Provision for Admin, HR to add the candidate on Shortlisting Dashboard



 Provision of saving candidate photo in profile parsed by the resume parser



 Provision for Admin/Manager to assign trainings to department level



 BU Label replaced with Department & Employee Grade displayed on Dashboard

With the development team working consistently towards adding innovative features to the HR software platform, the focus is on creating a new user experience for the users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline.

