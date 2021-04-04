Force For Good: Music and Films That Make a Difference

Force For Good (FFG) creates online screening events featuring its original award-winning music videos to raise awareness and funds for important causes. The FFG team produces these online events to include film premieres, conversations with experts on the film’s topic, and a spotlight on a designated nonprofit who receives 100% of all event donations.

The first online event centered on the film, “Organic,” FFG partnered with Snipes Farm and Education Center, a Bucks County, PA organic farm. In addition to learning about organics, attendees were given the opportunity to donate toward fresh produce and a summer camp for children living in an emergency homeless shelter. The event raised over $6,800.

The second online event featured the premiere of “Homeless,” FFG partnered with two nonprofits: Los Angeles-based The Tiny House Project, and New Jersey-based HomeFront which offers an array of services for homeless families. This event raised over $3,300.

FFG’s next event, “Celebrating Earth Day,” will be held April 25 at 7 PM, EST. Those interested can sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/pmdasvxw. The event will feature the film, “Solar” and a conversation with the founders of Exact Solar, a leading installer of solar energy systems in Pennsylvania and NJ. Discussion will focus on the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy. The event will raise donations for Power Up Gambia, a nonprofit dedicated to providing solar energy to hospitals without electricity in The Gambia.

FFG invites you to view the films and learn how FFG can help build awareness and funding for your organization.

https://www.forceforgoodmusic.com/

Contact FFG at: info@forceforgood.com